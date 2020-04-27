Punch Bowl Social permanently lays off Detroit staff, says it will hire new workers after COVID-19

DETROIT – While the layoffs at Punch Bowl Social in Detroit are permanent, the eatery and entertainment establishment said the closure is not.

It was announced Monday that all 97 staff members were permanently laid off when the restaurant closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to officials with Punch Bowl, the workers were laid off so they could be eligible for unemployment benefits. However, the business intends to hire and train new staff when restaurants are allowed to reopen.

A Facebook post said the restaurant was temporarily closing all of its locations, which spans states, on March 16.