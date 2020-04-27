Punch Bowl Social permanently lays off staff due to COVID-19 pandemic
DETROIT – Punch Bowl Social in downtown Detroit is laying off its staff.
The once popular restaurant on Broadway Street is permanently laying off 97 employees. The affected employees will be laid off immediately.
The restaurant attributes the layoffs to the unexpected and unforeseen business circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Punch Bowl Social has operated in the downtown Detroit area since December, 2014.
