Wyandotte police team up with Meijer to provide food to families in need

WYANDOTTE, Mich. – The Wyandotte Police Department and Meijer partnered to provide food to families in the community who need it.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted many families across the state and around the globe.

Police chief Brian Zalewski and store director Nathaniel Kioski worked out a plan to feed 300 local families.

Meijer donated food which included instant potatoes, peanut butter, baked beans, corn, green beans, spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, black beans, ravioli, yams and tuna fish.

Food was handed out on Monday starting at 1 p.m. at the Joseph R. Peterson Justice Building in Wyandotte. Food was distributed curbside and recipients were asked to open their trunk for a contactless transaction.

The Wyandotte Police Department and Meijer partnered to provide food to families in the community who needed it. (Wyandotte Police Department)

