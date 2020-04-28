Henry Ford Health: 1,678 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

DETROIT – Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,678 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged over the last month, while 418 others remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, an additional 24 patients have been released since Monday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 444 on Monday to 418 on Tuesday.

In total, 13,169 people have tested negative, while 6,317 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 8.9 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 12.6 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.