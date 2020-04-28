Man seen running off with Amazon package stolen from Roseville porch, police say
Police seek help identifying suspected package thief
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – A man was seen running off with an Amazon package that he took from the front porch of a Roseville home, police said.
Officials said the man grabbed the package around 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 1700 block of Roseville Boulevard.
He is about 17-21 years old, 5 feet, 6 inches to 6 feet tall and 200-225 pounds, police said. He has black hair, brown eyes and a heavy build, according to authorities.
Police said the man was wearing a black Nike Air Jordan hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes with red soles. He left the scene in a silver Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, officials said.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Roseville police at 586-447-4505 or email mgerebics@rosevillepolice-mi.com.
