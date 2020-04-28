Michigan DNR: Open burning can resume with a permit

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will begin issuing open burning permits after the one-month suspension.

The DNR suspended open burning on March 26 to protect the health of first responders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The suspension was also meant to make firefighters available for emergencies related to COVID-19, officials said.

“We’re going to issue burn permits based on local fire risk and weather conditions, just as we have always done,” said Dan Laux, fire section supervisor for the DNR’s Forest Resources Division. “We still expect people to practice social distancing and use good sense to prevent the possible transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”

The DNR says firefighters have protocols in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Open burning of yard debris and brush is now allowed with a permit. Michigan residents can apply for a permit at the DNR’s website here.

Officials say residents in the southern lower peninsula should check with local fire departments or government offices to check burning regulations and obtain their permit.

Information on fire safety from the DNR can be found here.

