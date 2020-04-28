President Trump suggests schools could reopen before end of school year

DETROIT – President Donald Trump suggested that many states should consider reopening schools before the end of the academic year, easing the way for parents to go back to work.

Michigan schools are closed for the rest of the school year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

“I think you’ll see a lot of schools open up, even if it’s for a short period of time. I think it would be a good thing,” Trump said.

Trump suggested that the current school year may finish up -- even in states that remain largely closed.

“Because, as you see, in terms of what this vicious virus goes after, young people seem to do very well. Young people seem to do very well. So, I know there are some governors that aren’t necessarily ready to open up their states but they may be ready to open up their school systems," Trump said.

Head of the Michigan Education Association Paula Herbart isn’t so sure. There are many unknowns in sending kids back to school.

With schools and universities worried about how to open up next fall, let alone in the next few weeks, the president’s timeframe seems unlikely. At least in Michigan.

