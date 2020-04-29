59ºF

Henry Ford Health: 1,705 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 30 days

Officials say 377 COVID-19 patients still at Henry Ford hospitals

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Henry Ford Health System (WDIV)

DETROIT – More than 1,700 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 400 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,705 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 30 days, while 377 others remain hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, an additional 27 patients have been released since Tuesday morning.

The number of coronavirus patients still in the hospital dropped from 418 on Tuesday to 377 on Wednesday.

In total, 13,647 people have tested negative, while 6,362 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 12 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 14.6 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.

