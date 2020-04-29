5 golf courses reopening in Oakland County: New tee time rules, reduced prices, safety measures

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Five golf courses will reopen in Oakland County over the next five days, with specific rules for tee times and social distancing.

Here are the courses and their expected reopening days:

Glen Oaks Golf Course in Farmington Hills -- Friday

White Lake Oaks Golf Course in White Lake -- Friday

Lyon Oaks Golf Course in Lyon Township -- Monday

Red Oaks Golf Course in Madison Heights -- Monday

Springfield Oaks Golf Course in Davisburg -- Monday

The courses will open at 9 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Hours might vary based on staff availability.

Tee times

The courses will start taking reservations over the phone on the days they open. Golfers will then be able to make tee times seven days in advance.

Each golfer will have a limit of two tee times.

Oakland County officials said tee times will be required for all golfers. No walk-ons will be allowed.

Tee times will be spaced out by 12 minutes to allow for social distancing, officials said.

Social distancing

In addition to keeping distance among golfers on the course, officials are asking customers to use credit cards to limit contact between guests and staff members.

“Our business is social," said Sue Wells, manager of Oakland County Park and Recreation Operations. "We provide recreation and events for the public and we work face-to-face. COVID-19 makes all of that counterintuitive. However, we’ve been planning for the past month how to provide a good recreation experience and keep our guests and staff safe. That is our top priority.”

Here are some of the other safety measures:

No golf carts allowed, per Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order

Pro shop and clubhouses will be closed to the public

Driving range at Lyon Oaks Golf Course will remain closed

No rental equipment available (clubs, pull carts, soccer balls for Footgolf at Red Oaks and White Lake Oaks)

Grill room operations will be closed until a later date. Water bottles are recommended in the event drinking fountains are closed on the course.

No scorecards or pencils

Cups on greens will be installed upside down so golfers don’t have to reach into the holes.

“The beauty of our courses is once golfers are checked in; golf is a sport that naturally distances players from one another," said Tom Hughes, who oversees golf course operations in Oakland County. “They are paced out all over nine or 18 holes. People will just have to remember to maintain social distancing and wash their hands when they get home.”

Reduced prices

Until May 15, all five courses will offer reduced prices, officials said.

Golfers ages 17 and under can play nine holes for $5 or 18 holes for $10 at any of the courses.

Red Oaks Golf Course, the only nine-hole course of the group, is charging $11 for nine holes.

Glen Oaks, Springfield Oaks and White Lake Oaks will charge $12 for nine holes and $18 for 18 holes.

Lyon Oaks Golf Course is offering nine holes for $24 and 18 holes for $35.

Make a tee time

Click here for a complete list of the OCPR golf course locations.

Here are the phone numbers to make tee times at all five courses: