59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

Macomb County receives $25,000 grant toward coronavirus response efforts

County has third-highest COVID-19 cases, deaths in Michigan

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, Macomb County, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Response, Grant, Donation, COVID-19, Michigan COVID-19, Health Care, Macomb County Health Department, Local, News
FILE - This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
FILE - This Wednesday, April 3, 2019, file photo shows a box filled with dollar bills, in New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Macomb County announced Wednesday a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan to support the county’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand today

Officials say the grant will fund “increased capacity and support at the Macomb County Health Department”.

“We’re deeply grateful for the generosity of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, and the positive effect it will have in helping us serve the residents of Macomb County,” said William Ridella, Macomb County Health Department Director/Health Officer. “This grant will strengthen our local efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic with staffing, supplies and equipment.”

Macomb County has the third-highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. As of 3 p.m. on April 28, the county has reported 5,339 COVID-19 cases and 572 deaths.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: