Macomb County receives $25,000 grant toward coronavirus response efforts

Macomb County announced Wednesday a $25,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan to support the county’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.

Officials say the grant will fund “increased capacity and support at the Macomb County Health Department”.

“We’re deeply grateful for the generosity of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, and the positive effect it will have in helping us serve the residents of Macomb County,” said William Ridella, Macomb County Health Department Director/Health Officer. “This grant will strengthen our local efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic with staffing, supplies and equipment.”

Macomb County has the third-highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state. As of 3 p.m. on April 28, the county has reported 5,339 COVID-19 cases and 572 deaths.

