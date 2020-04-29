Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Tuesday night

DETROIT – The Republican-led Legislature and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continue to debate whether the State of Emergency will be extended 28 days.

Here’s what happened Tuesday:

Republican leaders in Michigan want Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s plan to reopen the state to move more quickly.

They are threatening not to grant her request to extend the State of Emergency if that reopening isn’t sped up. Whitmer wants the State of Emergency, which is supposed to end Thursday, to be extended 28 days.

Charges have been filed against doctor at a Shelby Township medical spa who was accused of promoting an IV vitamin C drip to prevent and treat coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dr. Charles Mok from Allure Medical Spa is facing charges that include both health care fraud and insurance fraud.

Royal Oak city commissioners voted to censure a commissioner who attended Operation Gridlock, a protest against Michigan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) stay-at-home order, earlier this month.

A censure is a formal condemnation.

Commissioner Kim Gibbs was at the April 15 protest in Lansing

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 39,262 as of Tuesday, including 3,567 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 38,210 confirmed cases and 3,407 deaths Monday.

The official recovery total is 8,342.

Sports may be halted amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Detroit Tigers are reminding us that we have someone we should be cheering for -- frontline workers.

A video posted Tuesday shows the empty city and sports venues and showcases the Tigers, Lions, Pistons and Red Wings, before paying tribute to the people who are keeping the city going during the pandemic.

The Macomb County Health Department said it is reaching out to residents and other Michiganders who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as to the contacts of those individuals.

County and state health officials want to check on their health status, provide information about COVID-19 and actions people should be taking, help locate needed services and track the spread of the infection in the community.

Henry Ford Hospital physician Dr. Scott Kaatz took care of some of the first coronavirus patients admitted to the hospital. Unfortunately, he also became an early victim himself. He ended up in the intensive care unit on a ventilator. He was enrolled in the convalescent plasma study while he was being treated at the hospital. He was the first to receive it on April 17.

“The scariest part of this was certainly for my family,” Kaatz said. “I was unconscious, paralyzed, on a ventilator.”

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

