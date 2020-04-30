19-year-old woman shot inside Ferndale home

FERNDALE, Mich. – A 19-year old woman is in the hospital after being shot while lying in bed. She is stable.

ORIGINAL STORY: 19-year-old woman shot multiple times while sleeping at Ferndale home

It happened on West Bennett near Eight Mile and Woodward.

Neighbors said the Ferndale neighborhood on West Bennett is quiet. Neighbors know each other and there is not a lot of crime. They say having a shooting on their street, really doesn’t make sense.

Ferndale Police are looking into why someone shot inside a home on the street, that injured a 19-year old girl, “She was not sleeping. She was in her bedroom, we’re not sure what stage she was in, but she was not sleeping,” said Ferndale Police.

Neighbors said they heard the gun shots, earlier Thursday morning. Then seconds later, the mom ran outside the home. She yelled that someone shot her daughter. Neighbors said they know the family and can’t imagine why someone would do this.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call at 248-541-3650.