Detroit woman sentenced to jail, probation after biting off part of friend’s tongue during kiss

CENTER LINE, Mich. – A Detroit woman who bit off part of her friend’s tongue while kissing him earlier this year will spend time in jail and serve a probation sentence after her release.

Police said Youlette Wedgeworth, 52, was kissing her friend at at an apartment in Center Line on Jan. 28 when she bit about an inch of his tongue off.

Police said they found the piece of tongue in the bedroom of the apartment, but doctors were unable to sew it back into the man’s mouth. Officials said the victim has complained of nightmares and day-mares in connection with the assault.

Wedgeworth was sentenced April 2 to 90 days in jail, with release for inpatient treatment, and 18 months of reporting probation after that.