DTE Energy: $30-$40 million in electric bill relief during peak summer months

DETROIT – DTE Energy announced Thursday that it is passing along between $30 to $40 million in bill relief to its electric utility customers for the months of June and July.

The utility company said it will be able to do this due to lower fuel prices that have “significantly reduced” the amount of money it spends on generation costs.

“We know that many Michiganders are experiencing hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Trevor Lauer, president of the electric company at DTE Energy. “That’s why we feel it is important to apply some relief for upcoming June and July bills to help ease some of the financial burdens being experienced by our customers and the communities we serve."

