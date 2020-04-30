Eminem catches intruder who broke into his Clinton Township home by smashing window with brick paver

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Rapper Eminem caught an intruder who broke into his Clinton Township home in the middle of the night by smashing through a window with a brick paver, police said.

Clinton Township police said the break-in happened around 4 a.m. April 5.

Matthew David Hughes, 27, threw a brick paver through the back window of Eminem’s home to get inside, officials said.

Eminem was home at the time, and security was alerted when Hughes got inside, according to authorities. Eminem has 24-hour security on the property.

Clinton Township police were called to the scene after Hughes was detained by security.

He is charged with first-degree home invasion, a 20-year felony, and malicious destruction of a building, a five-year felony.

Hughes was arraigned and sent to the Macomb County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

A competency hearing and probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. June 29.