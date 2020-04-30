Oakland County officials work to address number of COVID-19 cases in nursing homes

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Nursing homes have been among the hardest hit places during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and that was the focus in Oakland County as leaders there unveiled new plans to address the issue.

“As of yesterday, we know that we have 137 senior living facilities that have been impacted by COVID-19. And across these facilities, there’s been 1,377 reported cases among those residents, 373 additional cases among staff members and unfortunately 346 have resulted in a fatality,” said Kathy Forzley, with the Oakland County’s Health and Human Services Department.

The number of coronavirus case don’t stop there. Oakland County Executive Director David Coulter showed the numbers across the county.

“Oakland County had 7,174 confirmed coronavirus cases in our county. Unfortunately, these cases have resulted in 669 deaths across our county. Two thousand nine hundred seventy-seven individuals, however, have recovered from the illness and that means that they have been symptom-free for 30 days since the onset of their symptoms, so good news there,” Coulter said.

Coulter said there are plans of increasing testing across the area.

“We’re moving our drive-thru testing around the county. Now, if you recall a couple of weeks ago, we I initiated our first drive-thru testing here on our county campus at Pontiac. Starting today, we’re also doing drive to testing in Southfield. And by next week, we’re going to be moving that drive-thru testing around to Pontiac, Southfield and Novi,” Coulter said.