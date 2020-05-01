2020 Junior League Baseball World Series in Taylor canceled due to COVID-19

TAYLOR, Mich. – The 2020 Junior League Baseball World Series in Taylor has been canceled due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

It would have been the 40th year in a row that the event would have been held at Heritage Park. It was scheduled for August.

Teams of 13- and 14-year-old players from around the world play in the games each year.

“While we are disappointed not to be able to celebrate our 40th anniversary this year, the safety of players, coaches, fans and our hundreds of volunteers is of the utmost importance,” said JLWS founder and director Greg Bzura. “We look forward to the next tournament in 2021.”

Six other World Series cancellations were announced Thursday by Stephen D. Keener, president and CEO of Little League International, the parent organization.

These events include Little League Baseball and Softball, Junior League Softball World Series, Intermediate (50-70) Baseball and Senior League Baseball and Softball.

Keener said many factors led to the decision to cancel these sporting events, such as the inability to play qualifying tournaments in many United States and international regions combined with international travel restrictions; an indication from teams from around the globe that they would be unable to play or travel to tournaments; and testing and mitigation protocols that would need to be in place at tournament host sites in the event someone is diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart,” said Hugh E. Tanner, chairman of the Little League International Board of Directors. “We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus."