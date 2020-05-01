Henry Ford Health System shares update on COVID-19 cases in Metro Detroit
More than 40,000 virus cases reported statewide
DETROIT – On Friday, Henry Ford Health System provided data chronicling the latest developments in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
COVID-19 Cases as of 10 a.m. Friday:
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested negative: 15,113
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients who tested positive: 6,523
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients currently admitted: 341
- Total number of Henry Ford Health System patients discharged home in last 30 days: 1,748
- Average length of stay in hospital by discharge date: 12.5 days
- Average Intensive Care Unit days by discharge date: 13.3 days
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 41,379 as of Friday morning, including 3,789 deaths, state officials report.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.