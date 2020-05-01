Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Thursday night

DETROIT – A power struggle between Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Legislature over a State of Emergency declaration extension resulted in the governor using her powers to extend it herself on Thursday.

Here’s what happened Thursday:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order on Thursday extending the State of Emergency through May 28.

The Republican-led Legislature refused to extend the declaration. Whitmer was asking for a 28 day extension before she extended it herself.

Whitmer signed an order extending her previous order that temporarily closes places like theaters, bars, casinos and more. The order also limits restaurants to carry-out and delivery orders only.

Places of business are still allowed to offer food and beverages but they must use delivery service, window service, walk-up service, drive-through service, or drive-up service.

The Executive Order is effective immediately and lasts until May 28.

Protesters, some armed, filled the state Capitol on Thursday, demanding Michigan reopen.

Michigan has been under a stay-at-home order in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic since March 23.

“This is the people’s House, you cannot keep us out,” the protesters chanted inside the Capitol building.

The Oakland County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to extend the local State of Emergency until May 15.

The original declaration was made March 13 by County Executive David Coulter in response to the first cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan.

At that point, there were only three confirmed cases of the virus in the county. As of Thursday, there are 7,267 cases in the county.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 41,379 as of Thursday, including 3,789 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 40,399 confirmed cases and 3,670 deaths Wednesday.

The official recovery total is 8,342.

Officials said Wayne County will lay off or furlough 227 employees and leave 606 positions unfilled.

This is meant to address a budget shortfall caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, and save the county $30.3 million. There is a $152 million projected deficit.

Nursing homes have been among the hardest hit places during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and that was the focus in Oakland County as leaders there unveiled new plans to address the issue.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

