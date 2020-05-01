Watch live: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds first White House briefing

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany will hold a briefing Friday, May 1 at 2 p.m. as virus cases in the United States continue climbing.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 116,000 have recovered in the U.S., with more than 1 million cases reported across the country. More than 58,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 3.1 million people have been confirmed infected and over 219,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Watch coronavirus livestream coverage of the outbreak as COVID-19 spreads, impacting markets and daily life across the U.S. and abroad.

Read more on the coronavirus outbreak: