Detroit police: Follow social distancing guidelines or risk ticket
DETROIT – With the first really beautiful spring weekend ahead of us Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and the Detroit Police Department are reminding people to honor the social distancing guidelines.
Duggan said people can still go to parks as long as they keep their distance from each other. He said Detroit has paid a high price in the pandemic and can’t backslide now.
Detroit police are warning that if you violate the social distancing guidelines and have a party or gather somewhere you will be ticketed.
