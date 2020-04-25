Dozens ticketed for violating social distancing order after police bust street racers in Detroit

DETROIT – Detroit police busted street racers Friday night, issuing more than 30 tickets for violations of coronavirus (COVID-19) social distancing rules.

Police said they received multiple complaints about people street racing, drifting and driving recklessly in the area of I-96 and Warren Avenue on the city’s west side.

At least 10 cares were also impounded.

Michigan’s stay-at-home order prohibits people from visiting with people who live in a different household. That order is in place until May 15 after it was extended Friday.

“We’re not going to tolerate this out here, especially during COVID,” Detroit police Cmdr. Darin Szilagy said. “We’re not going to have people getting killed on the street doing drag racing, drifting and generally driving recklessly. We’re not going to tolerate it.”

Szilagy said the punishment demonstrates what will happen to others who partake in similar activities.