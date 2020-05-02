Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Friday night

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday that her decisions related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic would not be political, as battles rage in Lansing.

Here’s what happened Friday:

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a coronavirus media briefing on Friday, addressing her decision to extend the state’s emergency declaration after the state’s Legislature refused.

“Yesterday’s scene at the Capitol was disturbing, to be quite honest. Swastikas and confederate flags and nooses and automatic rifles do not represent who we are as Michiganders,” Gov. Whitmer said, referring to a group of protesters who pushed into the State Capitol building with firearms on Thursday. "We came together as the arsenal of democracy to defeat the Nazis.”

Officials said Beaumont Wayne Hospital is expected to reopen soon to both patients with and without coronavirus (COVID-19).

The hospital was a COVID-19-only care facility from the end of March until it closed in April.

When the hospital closure was revealed, officials said it was temporary and that it would remain a COVID-19-only hospital in the event that cases spiked.

Whitmer has signed an executive order to resume construction, real estate and other outdoor jobs starting Thursday.

Whitmer extended the state of emergency through May 28, but she’s now reopening certain types of work that are typically outdoors and have a low risk of spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19), she announced in a release.

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 42,356 as of Friday, including 3,866 deaths, state officials report.

That number is up from 41,379 confirmed cases and 3,789 deaths Thursday.

The official recovery total is 8,342.

Michigan politics have gone national over the past 24 hours, and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer added more fuel to the fire Friday, blasting anyone not in lockstep with her policies, including state legislators and President Donald Trump.

Whitmer promised to pull out her veto pen and lay waste to the bills the legislature passed this week, and she’s declared her own state of emergency due to the continuing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), daring Republicans to sue her.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced a text line where people can receive mental health support.

Send RESTORE to 741741 to have a confidential conversation with a crisis counselor. The service is available 24/7.

President Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to urge Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to speak with “angry” protesters and “make a deal.”

“The Governor of Michigan should give a little, and put out the fire. These are very good people, but they are angry. They want their lives back again, safely! See them, talk to them, make a deal,” the President tweeted.

How about some good news?

While you are social distancing, you can explore Michigan virtually.

The #VirtualPureMichigan campaign will include live cameras showing places such as Traverse City, Holland and Frankenmuth, as well as virtual tours of museums, and other related educational experiences.

People who think they may have been exposed to COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider immediately.

