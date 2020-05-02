Device available in Detroit decontaminates N95 respirators for reuse

DETROIT – A device in Detroit decontaminates N95 respirators so they can be reused up to 20 times.

The device from Battelle Labs is available to clean respirators for health systems, responders and nursing homes for free.

It is at the TCF Center in Detroit, which is being used as a field hospital during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The device has four decontamination units that clean respirators using concentrated, vapor phase hydrogen peroxide.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency sent the device to Michigan on April 23 when it sent 60 of them around the country.

“We are excited to use this technology as part of our strategy to fight COVID-19,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “This will increase the personal protective equipment available to our frontline workers as they care for Michiganders with COVID-19."