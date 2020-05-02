Flint mobile food pantries continue during May

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout May.

MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Michigan, food pantry distributors are taking extra precautions to keep customers and volunteers protected.

Each site is requiring volunteers to wear gloves and masks, clean their hands with hand sanitizer often, and take steps to sanitize distribution buildings throughout the day. Customers do not have to step out of their vehicle to receive food – volunteers are asking the customer to simply open their trunk and they will load up the vehicle with food to reduce contact.

This month’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including onions, watermelon, cabbage and cantaloupe, plus milk.

May dates for distributions are:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 Ballenger Highway

Monday, May 4, at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 11, at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 18, at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 25, at 10 a.m.

Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road

Tuesday, May 5, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 12, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 19, at 10 a.m.

Tuesday, May 26, at 10 a.m.

Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway

Thursday, May 7, at 10 am.

Thursday, May 14, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 21, at 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 28, at 10 a.m.

Luke’s NEW Life Center, 3115 Lawndale Avenue

Friday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

Friday, May 15, at 10 a.m.

Friday, May 22, at 10 a.m.

Friday, May 29, at 10 a.m.

Flint residents can also pick up free nutritional food at the three Flint Help Center locations:

Bethel United Methodist Church, 1309 N. Ballenger Highway, open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays; Asbury United Methodist Church, 1653 Davison Road, open Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Greater Holy Temple, 6702 N. Dort Highway, open Thursdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The three help center locations now have more proteins to distribute to Flint residents in addition to the produce that’s available at all locations. In May they will have ground beef and turkey.

Information about additional food distributions will be announced as they are scheduled.

To check food distribution schedules, visit the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan website at FBEM.org and find the updated schedule on the Mobile Pantry Distribution page, or call 810-239-4441.