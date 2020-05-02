77ºF

SNL star thanks Gov. Whitmer for a ‘Michigan care package’ after TV portrayal

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

A screenshot from Instagram of the "Michigan care package" Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong received from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday. The gifts were sent after Strong portrayed Whitmer on SNL last week. (Cecily Strong)

Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong received a “Michigan care package” from Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday.

Strong recently portrayed Whitmer on an episode of SNL -- delivering a parody message on behalf of the Michigan governor amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer sent Strong an assortment of beer, stickers and other items from the Kalamazoo-native Bell’s Brewery.

In an Instagram post, Strong thanked Whitmer for the gifts.

Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan," Strong said in her Instagram post on Saturday. “Thank you @gewhitmer !!! Honestly, this blew me away!”

In the SNL performance, Strong’s portrayal of Whitmer was drinking a Labatt’s beer. After the episode aired, Whitmer told Fox 2 News “We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer!”

Whitmer was pictured with Bell’s Brewery’s Two Hearted Ale -- which was included in her care package to Strong.

