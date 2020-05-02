SNL star thanks Gov. Whitmer for a ‘Michigan care package’ after TV portrayal

Saturday Night Live star Cecily Strong received a “Michigan care package” from Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday.

Strong recently portrayed Whitmer on an episode of SNL -- delivering a parody message on behalf of the Michigan governor amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Gov. Whitmer sent Strong an assortment of beer, stickers and other items from the Kalamazoo-native Bell’s Brewery.

In an Instagram post, Strong thanked Whitmer for the gifts.

“Got a giant and gorgeous Michigan care package sent to New York courtesy of that super cool woman from Michigan," Strong said in her Instagram post on Saturday. “Thank you @gewhitmer !!! Honestly, this blew me away!”

In the SNL performance, Strong’s portrayal of Whitmer was drinking a Labatt’s beer. After the episode aired, Whitmer told Fox 2 News “We love Canada, but we drink Michigan beer!”

Whitmer was pictured with Bell’s Brewery’s Two Hearted Ale -- which was included in her care package to Strong.

