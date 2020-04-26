52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

Local News

SNL delivers a parody message from Gov. Whitmer, ‘that woman from Michigan’

Saturday Night Live dives into Whitmer’s coronavirus response, portrayal in the media

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Tags: Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Saturday Night Live, SNL, NBC, Coronavirus, Michigan Coronavirus, Coronavirus Response, COVID-19, Michigan COVID-19, Skit, Entertainment
Cecily Strong portrays Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her response to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday Night Live on April 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of NBC's SNL YouTube Channel.
Cecily Strong portrays Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her response to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday Night Live on April 15, 2020. Photo courtesy of NBC's SNL YouTube Channel. (SNL)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made an appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend -- sort of.

Actress Cecily Strong portrayed Whitmer recording a video message outside her home for Michigan constituents.

The skit touched on the criticism Whitmer has received for her stay-at-home order, citing the “Operation Gridlock” protest in Lansing on April 15. Strong also addressed the drama between Whitmer and U.S. President Trump after he had publicly criticized her response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

MORE: Coronavirus in Michigan: Here’s where we stand as of Sunday

“Trump refers to me as ‘that woman from Michigan’," Strong says as Whitmer. “But I’m not offended because I am proud to be from Michigan.”

Watch the skit below from SNL’s YouTube Channel.

The skit comes days after Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order, which relaxed some restrictions for businesses and activities.

READ MORE:

Catch up on the latest COVID-19 news here.

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: