SNL delivers a parody message from Gov. Whitmer, ‘that woman from Michigan’

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer made an appearance on NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend -- sort of.

Actress Cecily Strong portrayed Whitmer recording a video message outside her home for Michigan constituents.

The skit touched on the criticism Whitmer has received for her stay-at-home order, citing the “Operation Gridlock” protest in Lansing on April 15. Strong also addressed the drama between Whitmer and U.S. President Trump after he had publicly criticized her response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Trump refers to me as ‘that woman from Michigan’," Strong says as Whitmer. “But I’m not offended because I am proud to be from Michigan.”

Watch the skit below from SNL’s YouTube Channel.

The skit comes days after Whitmer extended the state’s stay-at-home order, which relaxed some restrictions for businesses and activities.

