Couple holds socially distant wedding in Taylor

TAYLOR, Mich. – We have seen some of life’s biggest events postponed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Brook and Elijah Edwards decided they did not want that to happen -- so they held a socially distant wedding Saturday in Taylor.

The bride’s father, grandmother and 2-year-old cousin are all coronavirus survivors.

The couple had a small ceremony with only 10 people in the church as friends and family watched a livestream from the parking lot.

The Edwards had to cancel their honeymoon. They said they’re planning to spend that time at home learning to cook together.

A more social reception with family and friends is planned for next year.

Anyone who believes they might have coronavirus should follow the CDC guidelines. Michigan.gov has a list of resources available to those concerned about COVID-19.

