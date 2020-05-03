Federal government allocates $11M to Michigan public housing amid coronavirus pandemic

LANSING, Mich. – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Friday that $685 million in COVID-19 relief funds will be allocated to Public Housing Authorities (PHA) across the country.

The funds, made available through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, will help residents living in public housing by supporting coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak prevention and response measures, officials said.

For example, funds can be used for purchasing personal protective equipment for staff, travel costs for testing and more.

“HUD has worked hard to ensure that these funds will reach Public Housing Authorities quickly and efficiently, so they are well equipped to protect their residents and staff as we all work together as a Nation to combat this invisible enemy,” said Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

Michigan PHAs will receive $11 million in funding from HUD.

“Public Housing Authorities have a vital role to play in our COVID‑19 recovery efforts,” said Joseph Galvan, HUD Midwest Regional Administrator. “We will continue working diligently to overcome this as expeditiously as possible.”

