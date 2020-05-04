Capuchin Soup Kitchen serving food to Detroiters in need during COVID-19 crisis

DETROIT – The Capuchin Soup Kitchens continue to provide food for the Detroit community and those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All Capuchin Soup Kitchen meal sites are currently open and serving take-away meals. The Capuchin Services Center is distributing food pantry items on a drive-thru basis. Social workers and client advocates are available.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, take-away meals are being served outdoors at both meal sites located at 1264 Meldrum and 4390 Conner on the east side of Detroit.

Adjusted hours for the Meldrum location are: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.

Hours for the Conner meal program site are: 8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and until 1 p.m. on Saturdays. Social workers and chaplains are available. For a complete list of hours and more information, click here.

Adjusted hours for the Capuchin Services Center food pantry (located at 6333 Medbury) are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

Those seeking food from the pantry are asked to make an appointment by calling 313-925-0514. The Capuchin Services Center will distribute these pantry items on a drive-thru basis. Social workers will be available. In-kind donations such as clothing are not being accepted until further notice to cut down on travel and traffic.

The Capuchin Soup Kitchen’s two residential programs remain safely in operation. Those two programs are Jefferson House, a residential substance abuse treatment program for formerly homeless men, and On the Rise Bakery, a residential job training program for formerly incarcerated men.

The bakery is currently producing food for its soup kitchens rather than for retail sales. The Capuchin Soup Kitchen’s Earthworks Urban Farm remains in operation with a skeleton crew to keep seedlings and transplants alive for vegetable production for our soup kitchens and distribution for the community.

For more information about the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, please visit cskdetroit.org.