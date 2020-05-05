Henry Ford Health: 1,833 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients discharged in last 60 days

DETROIT – More than 1,800 coronavirus (COVID-19) patients have been discharged from Henry Ford hospitals in the last month, and fewer than 300 remain hospitalized, officials said.

Officials at Henry Ford Health System report 1,833 coronavirus patients have been discharged over the last 60 days, while 282 others remain hospitalized.

These totals are as of 11 a.m. Tuesday. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has dropped from 679 on April 4, to 486 on April 24, to 371 on Thursday. Tuesday’s total of 282 is the lowest so far.

In total, 17,035 people have tested negative, while 6,705 have tested positive at Henry Ford Health System’s hospitals.

Patients are spending an average of 8.6 days in the hospital, and those who need it are spending 11.3 days in the intensive care unit, according to hospital officials.