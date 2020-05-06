Cabrini High School honors class of 2020 with a senior send off
Michigan schools closed due to COVID-19
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – St. Frances Cabrini High School in Allen Park honored the class of 2020 with a senior send off.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suspended in-person learning for the rest of the school year at K-12 schools across the state due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
The school shared photos and videos on Facebook of the event:
