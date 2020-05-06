57ºF

Cabrini High School honors class of 2020 with a senior send off

Michigan schools closed due to COVID-19

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. – St. Frances Cabrini High School in Allen Park honored the class of 2020 with a senior send off.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer suspended in-person learning for the rest of the school year at K-12 schools across the state due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The school shared photos and videos on Facebook of the event:

