Police: 3-year-old found stabbed to death inside Inkster home, mother missing

INKSTER, Mich. – Police said a 3-year-old girl has been found stabbed to death inside an Inkster home.

The child’s mother is missing, according to officials. The discovery was made in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Beech Daly Road on Wednesday.

Police are on the scene to investigate. Officials had a cadaver dog in the area.

Police said the mother may have mental issues. She is believed to have left the scene in an Uber, according to officials.

Officials were not able to say when the crime happened or how long the child has been in the home.