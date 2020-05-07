Mother in police custody after 3-year-old stabbed to death in Inkster home

INKSTER, Mich. – Police said a 3-year-old boy has been found stabbed to death inside an Inkster home on Wednesday.

The body of the child, who was identified by family as Zion Muhammed, was found in the area of Lehigh Avenue and Beech Daly Road on Wednesday.

After family members couldn’t reach the boy’s mother for days, they came by the house and someone with a key let them in. That’s when they discovered the boy’s body.

Police secured the scene Wednesday afternoon. They blocked off Lehigh Avenue and searched the area on foot with a K-9. Officials took the boy’s mother into custody around 6 p.m. the same day after a brief search.

Family members told Local 4 she hadn’t been answering her phone for days.