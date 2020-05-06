Police identify man who wiped nose on Oakland County worker who asked him to wear mask

HOLLY, Mich. – Police have identified the man who was caught on video wiping his nose on the shirt of a woman who told him he was supposed to be wearing a mask inside a dollar store in Oakland County.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar Tree on North Sagniaw Street in Holly, according to authorities.

Police said Rex Howard Gomoll, 68, of Argentine Township, walked into the Dollar Tree and was told by the clerk that all customers had to wear a mask to enter the store. There were signs posted on the doors, officials said.

Video shows Gomoll walking over to the woman and wipe his nose and face on her shirt sleeve.

You can watch the surveillance video below.

“Here, I’ll use this as a mask," Gomoll said, according to authorities.

He continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white van, possibly a Ford, police said.

Gomoll was arrested at 5:37 p.m. Monday at his home and taken to the Oakland County Jail, officials said. He admitted to making the statement and wiping his face on the woman, according to authorities.

Gomoll was arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston. He is charged with one count of assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

Rex Howard Gomoll (WDIV)

He is being held in lieu of $2,500 bail and is not allowed to have contact with the woman or return to the Dollar Tree in Holly. Police said Gomoll is not supposed to leave his home for anything other than for court, groceries and medical issues.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. May 18 at 52-2 District Court.