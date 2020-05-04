Oakland County opens new coronavirus (COVID-19) drive-thru testing site in Novi

NOVI, Mich. – Oakland County officials are set to open a new coronavirus (COVID-19) drive-thru testing site in Novi.

Starting May 8, Honor Community Health will offer testing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays at the Novi Civic Center at 45175 west 10 Mile Road, officials said.

First responders, essential workers and Oakland County residents who show coronavirus symptoms or have underlying health conditions are eligible to be tested. An appointment is necessary, but a prescription or doctor’s note is not.

“We want to ensure that residents throughout the county have ready access to testing,” Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter said. “This third location will contribute to our effort to stop the spread of the virus and keep up the momentum.”

Experts said around 250 tests can be performed at the site in a day. Test results are expected in 24 to 48 hours.

Eligible residents who want to make an appointment are asked to call the Oakland County Health Division’s Nurse on Call hotline at 1-800-848-5533 to schedule an appointment.

Here are the other two drive-thru testing sites in Oakland County: