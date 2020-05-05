Man who wiped nose on Oakland County worker who asked him to wear mask arrested

HOLLY, Mich. – A man who was caught on video wiping his nose on the shirt of a woman who told him he was supposed to be wearing a mask inside a dollar store in Oakland County has been taken into custody, police said.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dollar Tree on North Sagniaw Street in Holly, according to authorities.

Police said the man walked into the Dollar Tree and was told by the clerk that all customers had to wear a mask to enter the store. There were signs posted on the doors, officials said.

Video shows the man walk over to the woman and wipe his nose and face on her shirt sleeve.

You can watch the surveillance video at the top of this page.

“Here, I’ll use this as a mask," the man said, according to authorities.

He continued to be loud and disruptive inside the store before leaving in a white van, possibly a Ford, police said.

The man was arrested Monday night and admitted to his role in the incident, according to authorities. Holly police said he will be arraigned at 9 a.m. Wednesday in 52-2 District Court. It will be a video arraignment.