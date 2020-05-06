43ºF

‘There is always hope’: Jeff Daniels, Big Sean narrate inspirational video showcasing an empty Detroit

Short video shares positive message

Amber Ainsworth, Web Producer

A view of Detroit from Windsor. (Amber Ainsworth/WDIV)
DETROIT – Jeff Daniels and Big Sean narrated a video to inspire Metro Detroiters during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The virus outbreak has upended many people’s lives, leading to job losses, deaths of loved ones and anxieties about what’s to come, but Daniels and Sean have a reminder: “There is always hope.”

RELATED: ‘Take this isolation as a sign of our togetherness’ -- Ad reaches Detroiters

The pair speak about positivity and the resilience of Detroit while shots of the empty city streets are shown.

“Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations,” Daniels says.

The video was shot by three Michigan State University graduates with Blue Racer Productions.

Watch it below:

