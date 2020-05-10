21-year-old man shot to death by his brother, Shelby Township police say

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police in Shelby Township are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, at about 5 p.m. police responded to a home on Glen Eagle Drive, near the intersection of 21 Mile and Schoenherr roads. Police said they found a 21-year-old man who had been shot during an argument with his brother. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Police said the brother has been cooperating with the ongoing investigation and there is no additional threat to the neighborhood.