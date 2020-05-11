37ºF

15-year-old boy missing from Detroit’s west side, police say

Jason Smith last seen Saturday

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Jason Smith
Jason Smith (WDIV)

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a 15-year-old boy who went missing this weekend on the city’s west side.

Jason Smith was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Saturday leaving his home in the 17000 block of Lenore Avenue, police said. He hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

He is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds, officials said. He has a dark complexion and a high fade haircut.

Jason was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and ripped black jeans.

He is in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

