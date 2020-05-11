Detroit paramedic suits up amid COVID-19 pandemic while fighting his own health battle

DETROIT – A Detroit paramedic is sharing what it’s like on the front lines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic while also dealing with his own health concerns -- a growing tumor on his head.

Detroit EMS Supervisor Capt. Robert Calandro oversees nearly two dozen crews. He is a 26 year veteran of the department.

May 11, 2020 -- Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 47,552; Death toll now at 4,584

Calandro goes into nursing homes to test residents for COVID-19.

“You walk in there with all this gear on and they see you and some people are a bit scared -- others are just excited to have some company,” Calandro said.

Yesterday a guy set up drinks and cards. He thought it was going to be a long process and we would come in and do an intake interview," Calandro said. “He set up beverages and cards and wanted to have a card game and really seemed sad and disappointed when we couldn’t stay and told him we were just doing a physical swab.”

Calandro said the nursing home visits are tough. He said he can see loneliness and worry in the eyes of some residents. He works to give them comfort, all while dealing with his own health concerns.

“When I put my helmet on it puts pressure on it and it doesn’t feel real good,” Calandro said.

Calandro said two days before the surgery to remove the tumor all surgeries were cancelled.

He credits the city for making sure there is enough personal protective equipment for his crew. He said they have made much progress testing nursing homes, senior apartments and homeless centers.

