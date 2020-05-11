Michigan Capitol Commission to vote on banning guns from Capitol Building

LANSING, Mich. – The clock is ticking towards the final decision on whether fire-arms will continued to be allowed inside the State capitol.

Both State Attorney General Dana Nessel and State Representative Lee Chatfield spoke on the matter.

“The vast majority of State capitol buildings all around this country prohibit guns and just like we do in courtrooms all around the states, we ought to be banning guns,” Nessel said.

“The right to keep and bare arms," Chatfield said. "People have a right to do that.”

The Michigan Capitol Commission is set to vote Monday on whether armed protests can continue to happen inside the building after a demonstration that both sides can agree got way out of hand.

“You have a constitutional right to protest and you have a right to keep and bare arms, but you don’t have a constitutional right to do both at the same time," Chatfield said. "I think we have to be very careful about that.”

Chatfield believes it’s his duty to uphold those constitutional rights regardless of the circumstances.

“Constitutional rights are very important to me and I think it’s only right that we honor those because the people give us our constitution,” Chatfield said.

“If the Capital Commission fails to act tomorrow, I’m very concerned that ultimately they’ll have blood on their hands,” Nessel said.