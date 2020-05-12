How MGM Grand Detroit will look when it reopens following coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown

DETROIT – MGM Grand is offering a first glimpse of how one of Detroit’s three casinos will look when it reopens following its coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown.

MGM Resorts put out a 19-page guide covering everything from casino operations to room keys.

“It is possible to open safely, but you’re talking about older people, intoxicated people,” Local 4′s Dr. Frank McGeorge said. “It is possible, though.”

UPDATE -- May 12, 2020: Michigan coronavirus cases up to 48,021; Death toll now at 4,674

When it can reopen, the casino floor at MGM will look very different. Every other slot machine will be placed out of service.

In areas where machines are closer than six feet apart, the chairs will be removed.

The number of players allowed at each table will also be reduced, and plexiglass barriers will be set up at tables where social distancing isn’t possible.

“Keep in mind you’re talking about close contact and high-touch surfaces, rolling dice,” McGeorge said. “Clean everything between contact.”

Employees will wear masks. Some will wear face shields. Free masks will be available for guests.

Every worker will have their temperature taken before they can enter the property, and guests will be asked about their current symptoms and recent exposure to COVID-19.

MGM officials said its team of scientific and medical experts developed the new protocols after months of research.

“One of the important considerations about reopening is how essential the service is, and I don’t think casinos (are essential),” McGeorge said. “I would delay it until we knew we could protect guests, employees and everyone around them.”