VIDEO: Blue Angels fly over Metro Detroit amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Flyover took place late Tuesday morning

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

The Blue Angels flying over Metro Detroit on May 12, 2020.
The Blue Angels flying over Metro Detroit on May 12, 2020. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Metro Detroit late Tuesday morning in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

From 11:30 a.m. to 11:51 a.m., the Blue Angels flew from Sutton Lake, over Detroit, around Sterling Heights and then landed at the Detroit Metro Airport.

Here are some additional photos:

You can see videos of the flyover below.

