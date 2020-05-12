VIDEO: Blue Angels fly over Metro Detroit amid coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
Flyover took place late Tuesday morning
DETROIT – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flew over Metro Detroit late Tuesday morning in solidarity with frontline workers amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
From 11:30 a.m. to 11:51 a.m., the Blue Angels flew from Sutton Lake, over Detroit, around Sterling Heights and then landed at the Detroit Metro Airport.
Here are some additional photos:
You can see videos of the flyover below.
Click here to read our latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.