Michigan Art Van stores could reopen under new name

DETROIT – A United States bankruptcy judge approved a deal that includes a private-equity firm in Texas buying 17 now-shuttered Art Van locations in Michigan.

That means some Art Van furniture stores could reopen under a new name. The sale could be finalized this week.

Art Van officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 8.

The company announced in March that it planned to close all of its company owned stores in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, and Ohio.

