Michigan Gov. Whitmer makes it easier for youth to obtain work permits amid COVID-19 pandemic

DETROIT – Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is making it easier for youth to obtain work permits during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Minors who work are required to obtain documentation from school. However, schools are closed for the remainder of the school year.

Whitmer signed an order on Monday that suspends the requirements of Youth Employment Standards Act to allow work permits to be mailed, emailed, faxed or sent via the web rather than the previously required in person submission.

The order is in effect through June 8.

“Michigan’s young people are an essential part of the state’s workforce, and making sure they have an opportunity to acquire the proper permit and help fight COVID-19 is vital,” Whitmer said. “This executive order will lift some requirements to ensure those opportunities for them.”