Utica schools, Utica Education Association reach contract agreement

UTICA, Mich. – On Monday a contract agreement was ratified between Utica Community Schools and the Utica Education Association.

The Director of School and Community Relations Tim McAvoy released the following statement:

"Today, a contract agreement was ratified between Utica Community Schools (UCS) and the Utica Education Association (UEA).

The new agreement with the 1,450 UCS teachers runs through June 30, 2022 and provides stability for the school district, allowing them to focus on the needs of their students.

Across our community, teachers, staff members, and district leaders have embodied leadership and service in the midst of a very difficult time. UCS is proud of the work being done by its teachers during this difficult time.

UCS and the UEA remain committed to serving the families of our region. While education continues to change and be transformed, all sides remain focused on helping all students succeed."