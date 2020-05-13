Garden City Hospital to resume non-emergency procedures

GARDEN CITY, Mich. – Garden City Hospital, a member of Prime Healthcare, has started to schedule elective surgeries and procedures.

This comes after coronavirus (COVID-19) guidelines were announced by state and local health officials. The hospital is following guidelines that were established by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the American College of Surgeons, American Society of Anesthesiologists, Association of Perioperative Registered Nurses and the American Hospital Association.

READ: Michigan issues guidelines on seeking non-COVID-19 related medical care

“The hospital will be carefully monitoring the virus’s ongoing impact to the community and will maintain its ability to properly respond to the coronavirus as we begin serving patients with the essential care they need,” CEO of Garden City Hospital Saju George said. “We want to assure our patients and community that we are implementing best practices and will do everything we can to keep them safe.”

The hospital said steps will be taken to minimize any risks and make sure that coronavirus patients are isolated from non-COVID-19 patients.

Patients and visitors will be required to pass through a hospital screening station where their temperatures will be taken before the enter the building, according to a news release. All patients and visitors are asked to wear a mask at all times.