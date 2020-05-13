Judge dismisses charges against former Michigan State president Lou Anna Simon

LANSING, Mich. – Charges against former Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon were dismissed on Wednesday by a judge.

Simon was accused of lying to investigators in 2018 as they tried to learn what she knew years earlier about sexual assault complaints involving Larry Nassar.

Circuit Judge John Maurer tossed the case, saying a lower court judge had abused her discretion in finding enough evidence to keep the case going.

Nassar, a former doctor, is serving decades in prison. Hundreds of women and girls said he molested them during visits for injuries.

Authorites alleged that Simon knew in 2014 that Nassar had been accused of molesting a patient at a campus clinic. Simon said that she was only ware that a complaint had been filed against a sports doctor.

