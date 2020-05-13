Michigan lawmakers discuss executive order to move COVID-19 positive seniors to ‘regional hubs’

DETROIT – Michigan state senate met Wednesday morning to discuss Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order requiring seniors who test for for the coronavirus to be brought to regional hubs.

UPDATE -- May 12, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 48,021; Death toll now at 4,674

It’s a bipartisan committee that looked at how it is being managed. One of the larger concerns is the notion of taking COVID-19 positive patients and putting them in the same building as COVID-19 negative patients.

The state said 253 of the 460 Michigan nursing homes in have been inspected in the last month.

Rep. Leslie Love is critical of the practice. She said she was frustrated with the construction of the temporary hospital at TCF Center. Innitially, the state wanted seniors who were testing positive to be relocated there, but now they’re being moved to regional hubs.

